APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

APA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. APA has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

