Apexium Financial LP Acquires 1,012 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.21 and a 200 day moving average of $376.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

