Apexium Financial LP Acquires 12,433 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 307,228 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 270,733 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,033,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.70. 981,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,478. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $95.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

