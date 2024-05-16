Apexium Financial LP Acquires 15,721 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.57. 1,911,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

