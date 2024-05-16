Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 209.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 19,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,344. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

