Apexium Financial LP Buys 11,188 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 869,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,714. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.