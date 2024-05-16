Apexium Financial LP Buys 1,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,481,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 271,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,778,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 9,797,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,596. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

