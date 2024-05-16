Apexium Financial LP Buys 6,820 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,669,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,892. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $134.55 and a one year high of $187.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

