Apexium Financial LP Has $41.67 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.38% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $41,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.58. 591,088 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

