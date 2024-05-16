Apexium Financial LP Has $5.64 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.66. The company had a trading volume of 181,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,370. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $243.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

