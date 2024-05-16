Apexium Financial LP Purchases 465 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,743,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,725. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

