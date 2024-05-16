Apexium Financial LP Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $32,261,016. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of REGN traded down $10.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $967.98. 407,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $906.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

