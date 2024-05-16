Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 3,235 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 197,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,288. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

