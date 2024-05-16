Apexium Financial LP Sells 195 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after acquiring an additional 738,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 405,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. 2,090,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

