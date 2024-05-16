Apexium Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 1,250,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

