Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 48,129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,464,000 after purchasing an additional 793,610 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after buying an additional 778,716 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after acquiring an additional 669,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,710,000 after acquiring an additional 511,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.03. 7,596,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,036. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

