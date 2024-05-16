ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $26.46. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 712,456 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

