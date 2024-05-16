Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.89. 1,051,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,400,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.