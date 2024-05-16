ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 2,716 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.52. 2,025,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $468.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

