ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Ichor worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 465,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.09. 170,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

