ARGA Investment Management LP Has $54.33 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $54,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 11,673,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,097,171. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

