ARGA Investment Management LP Has $74.74 Million Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up 2.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $74,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weibo by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weibo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Weibo stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

