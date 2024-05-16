ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 80,844 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 357.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,844 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 596,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

