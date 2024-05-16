ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.56. 602,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $148.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.