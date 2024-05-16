ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 305,637 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 305,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 500,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,579,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

NYSE:NYCB remained flat at $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,992,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,640,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

