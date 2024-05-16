ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 249.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 170,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp



Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

