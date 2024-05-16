ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 280 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Avnet by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 431,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,367. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

