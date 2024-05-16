Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Up 4.2%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 172,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 221,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $625.91 million and a P/E ratio of 200.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

