Ark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.21 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $152.32 million and $18.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001417 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000880 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003005 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,858,290 coins and its circulating supply is 180,858,174 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

