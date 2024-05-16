Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. Arkema has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $114.15.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $3.7363 dividend. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

