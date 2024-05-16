Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 1,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,880. The company has a market cap of $4.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

