Arteris’ (AIP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

AIP opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $315.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.04. Arteris has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,191 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $29,462.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 588,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,875.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $29,462.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 588,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,875.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $71,024.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,264 shares of company stock valued at $572,383. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

