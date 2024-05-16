Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Asana Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

