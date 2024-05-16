Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

