Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Ascot Resources
