ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $933.83 and last traded at $936.30. 162,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,169,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $937.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $362.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $943.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $834.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

