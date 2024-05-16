Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,006,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 139.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

