B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

BOSC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

