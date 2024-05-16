Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 2,165 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for about 1.0% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.06% of BioNTech worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 389,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.42 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

