Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 570 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $116.85. 2,730,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,440. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.