Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 1,700 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.20. The company had a trading volume of 363,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $210.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.20.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

