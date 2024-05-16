Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 1,892 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wix.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 775,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,853. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.98. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.21.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

