Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 6,794 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $6,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,023,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,023,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,763 shares of company stock worth $55,980,568 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.62. 2,856,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,275. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

