Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $57.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,735.01. The stock had a trading volume of 197,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,629. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,564.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,454.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

