Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 629 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,452 shares of company stock valued at $102,243,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $63.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,439.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,434.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $889.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -224.40 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

