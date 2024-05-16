Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 81,267 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in New Gold were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NGD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Shares of NYSE:NGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,193,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

