Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,829,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

