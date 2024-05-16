Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $80,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

PAGS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 1,709,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,293. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

