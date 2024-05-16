Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.78. 3,665,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,429. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.75 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.