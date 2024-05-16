Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 158,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $122.16. 5,126,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119,819. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

