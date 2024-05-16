Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $19.51 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.4% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,297 shares of company stock worth $1,247,577. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $236.62. 1,291,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

